Onus on Pakistan to improve ties, says govt

NEW DELHI, February 10

The government on Friday said the onus was on Pakistan to create a conducive environment by taking credible and verifiable actions to not allow any territory under its control to be used for cross-border terrorism against India.

Any outstanding issue should be resolved bilaterally in an atmosphere free of terror and violence, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha. Asked about the Pakistan PM’s offer to hold talks, the minister said, "Subsequently, the spokesman of Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s Office reiterated Pakistan’s various pre-conditions to holding any talks with India.’’

To a separate question on whether the government has initiated diplomatic measures to deal with the possible smuggling of nuclear weapons and regional imbalance arising in Indian subcontinent in view of changing economic and political situation in the neighbouring country, Muraleedharan said the government monitors all developments having a bearing on national security and takes necessary steps to safeguard it.

"The government continues to monitor nuclear proliferation in India’s neighbourhood. In the context of international discussions on nuclear security matters, India has raised concerns regarding the danger of nuclear explosives or fissile material falling into the hands of non-state actors and terrorists,” he said while noting that the International Atomic Energy Agency and Interpol were the international institutions dealing with nuclear smuggling.