‘Op Lotus’ in Telangana, TRS MLA says was offered Rs 100 cr to join BJP

Hyderabad/New Delhi, Oct 27

A day after the Cyberabad police booked three persons for allegedly trying to lure four Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLAs to defect to the BJP, the saffron party today dubbed the allegations as a “drama scripted” by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Based on a complaint by Pilot Rohith Reddy, one of the MLAs, cases under sections related to criminal conspiracy, bribery and Prevention of Corruption Act were filed against the trio, identified as Ramachandra Bharati, alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy, according to the FIR. A senior police official said the accused had been detained. He claimed Bharati was a Delhi resident while Kumar belonged to the BJP.

As per the FIR, Reddy alleged that the accused offered him Rs 100 crore and in return, the legislator had to leave the TRS and contest as a BJP candidate in the next Assembly elections. He claimed they also offered him civil contract works from the Central Government, besides higher positions and monetary benefits. “They also threatened that if I did not heed, ED and CBI cases will be filed against me. They also warned that the TRS government will be toppled. They asked me to bring some more TRS MLAs by offering Rs 50 crore each to join the BJP,” alleged Reddy. Dismissing the allegations as “farce”, the BJP accused the TRS of staging a drama “scripted, directed and produced” by CM Rao. “Heights of desperation! In the want of attention, what the TRS needs to understand is that their scripted flop show will only attract laughter,” Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy tweeted.