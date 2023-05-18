 Operation Dhvast: NIA arrests 3 after raids at 324 places in 8 states in terrorists-gangsters nexus case : The Tribune India

Operation Dhvast: NIA arrests 3 after raids at 324 places in 8 states in terrorists-gangsters nexus case

The accused arrested from Punjab, Haryana and Delhi

Operation Dhvast: NIA arrests 3 after raids at 324 places in 8 states in terrorists-gangsters nexus case

Police personnel stand guard as NIA conducts a raid at a location in connection with the terror-narcotics smugglers-gangsters nexus cases, in Bathinda on Wednesday. ANI Photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 18

The anti-terror federal probe agency NIA today said that it has arrested three accused persons in connection with its multi-state raids, which the agency conducted yesterday as part of ‘Operation Dhvast’ covering 324 places across eight states and one Union Territory (UT) in connection with its crackdown against the terrorist-gangster-drug smugglers’ network in the country.

Identifying those who have been arrested by the NIA, the agency in an official statement said, Parveen Wadhwa was taken into custody from Bhiwani in Haryana, Irfan from New Seelampur in Delhi and Jassa Singh from Moga in Punjab.

“Parveen Wadhwa was found liaising with certain notorious gangsters, including Lawrence Bishnoi, in Jail. Weapons were seized from the house of Irfan from New Seelampur (Delhi), who is also associated with dreaded gangsters. Jassa Singh was working at the behest of Canada-based ‘listed terrorist’ Arsh Dhalla,” the NIA alleged.

“As per NIA investigations, Parveen alias Prince was in regular touch with Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang members Deepak alias Tinu and Sampat Nehra, along with other associates. He was working as their special messenger from inside jails,” it said.

The NIA further said that its probe into the activities of Irfan alias Chenu revealed “his involvement in a terror conspiracy involving gangster Kaushal Choudhary and his associates Sunil Balyan alias Tillu Tajpuria, among others”. He has been arraigned as an accused following the raids that also led to the recovery of arms, it added.

It said in the case of Jassa Singh, agency sleuths have established his role in the Khalistan terror conspiracy. He had delivered a pistol at the instance of Arsh Dalla, it alleged.

Yesterday the NIA had raided 129 of the total 324 locations searched in the coordinated crackdown carried out by the agency along with Punjab and Haryana Police.

The raids were a part of the continuing crackdown by the NIA on terror networks as well as their funding and support infrastructure, wherein the agency has been investigating three cases since August 2022.

The nationwide raids were conducted across eight states and UTs including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and UT of Chandigarh.

While NIA had knocked on 129 doors, Punjab Police had launched searches at 143 places in 17 districts and Haryana Police had raided 52 locations in 10 districts simultaneously as part of the day-long searches.

The cases are connected with conspiracies related to targeted killings, terror funding of pro-Khalistan outfits and extortion. Notable among these cases is the sensational killing of Maharashtra builder Sanjay Biyani and international Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia in Punjab last year.

Further investigations into these cases are continuing as part of NIA’s efforts to destroy the growing nexus among terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers, and also to dismantle their funding and infrastructure.

