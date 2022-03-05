Operation Ganga: Reaching Russian buses ‘risky’

The MEA said the 130 buses Russia had offered were parked 50-60 km away and it was too risky to walk through conflict zone
No info on hostages: MEA
On Russia claiming that Ukrainian forces were holding Indians hostage, the MEA said it had no such information. It said the government was not aware of any such situation, although there were difficulties in Sumy and Kharkiv towns.
10,400 evacuated in 48 flights so far
4,000 brought back in 18 flights in last 24 hours
16 flights, including 4 IAF C-17, scheduled in next 24 hours
