Oppn slams BJP, says no law & order in UP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 16

Opposition parties today slammed the BJP over the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district and alleged that “jungle raj” and “mafia raj” were prevalent under its rule.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee termed the killings “shameful” and expressed shock over the “collapse of law and order in India’s largest state”. “I am shocked by the brazen anarchy and total collapse of law and order in UP. It is shameful that perpetrators are now taking the law in their own hands, unfased by the police and media presence. Such unlawful acts have no place in our constitutional democracy,” she tweeted.

Mamata’s remarks came a day after Atiq and his brother were shot dead at point-blank range by three men, posing as mediapersons in the middle of a media interaction while police personnel were escorting the two accused to a medical college in Prayagraj for a check-up.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said “no one could be allowed to mess with the judiciary ”. “Judiciary has the right to decide the punishment of a criminal. This right cannot be given to any government, leader or person who violates the law,” he tweeted. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said strict action should be taken against those involved. “‘Jungle raj’ under Yogi-led government in UP. Its ‘USP’: Encounter killings, bulldozer politics and patronising criminals. Enforce rule of law; apprehend perpetrators and punish them stringently,” he said.