Oppn steps up pressure for LAC standoff debate

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 9

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh on Friday said the Opposition would continue to put pressure on the government to allow Parliament to discuss the issue of Chinese incursion.

Answering a question during a media briefing at the AICC headquarters today, Jairam said during a meeting of opposition parties held in Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge’s chamber on Thursday, a shortlist was drawn containing issues that needed to be taken up during the current session. “The LAC issue was the first item on the list,” Jairam said.

“Today also, a notice was given in the Rajya Sabha for a discussion on the Indo-China tension at the LAC. However, the notice was disallowed by the Chairman,” Jairam said.

A discussion on the standoff between India and China at the LAC in Parliament would help arrive at a consensus on the subject, Jairam said and accused the government of ducking any discussion on the subject for the past 22 months. Jairam said even during the Indo-China war of 1962, the conflict was discussed in Parliament and the then Prime Minister. Jawaharlal Nehru, furnished a reply on the debate.

Jairam said following a meeting with Mallikarjun Kharge, Home Minister Amit Shah had agreed to send the Multi-state Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022, to the Standing Committee of the Home Ministry for examination. “It is a serious issue. States have different opinions on cooperative societies. This Bill should be first discussed in the Standing Committee,” Jairam said.

Jairam, who was Environment and Forest Minister in the Congress-led UPA government, said he met leader of the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Environment and Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav, and urged them to send the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2022, to the Standing Committee first. The Bill is listed for introduction, consideration and passing by the Rajya Sabha during the winter session.