Opposition gives thumbs down to EC move on freebies

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 28

Most parties, particularly those from among the Opposition ranks, have rejected the move of the Election Commission to amend the model code of conduct (MCC) to curb the tendency of offering “freebies” ahead of elections, as they claimed that the poll panel was trying to “overstretch” its constitutional mandate, as it had “no jurisdiction to regulate” them.

However, among the Opposition parties, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), in its communication to the EC, said it agreed with the proposal, but the poll panel “should also decide the action to be taken against violators” of the amended MCC. “Even after the formation of the government, if a party fails to implement major promises mentioned in the election manifesto, some concrete action must be taken before the next General Election against that errant party,” it noted.

The Congress, while insisting that the EC did not have the jurisdiction to regulate issues such as freebies, said the panel should focus on ensuring free and fair elections through proper implementation of election laws.

On October 4, the poll panel had proposed amending the MCC and had asked parties to provide authentic information to voters on the financial viability of their poll promises.

“Neither the EC, nor the government, nor indeed even courts, have the jurisdiction to regulate such issues. It would therefore be best for the commission to desist from doing so,” AICC general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh replied to the EC.

The CPI, in its response to the EC’s communication on the issue, said the poll panel had “overstretched” its constitutional mandate by asking parties to subscribe to a standardised election pro forma while making promises. Party general secretary D Raja said the letter from the ECI on this was an “encroachment” upon the powers of Parliament and parties.