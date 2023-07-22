 Opposition-government slugfest over Manipur intensifies as BJP rakes up Malda incident : The Tribune India

Opposition-government slugfest over Manipur intensifies as BJP rakes up Malda incident

Opposition demand statement from PM Modi inside Parliament followed by an unhindered debate; government accuses opposition of running away from such a debate by putting conditions

Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum members stage a protest against the ethnic violence in Manipur, near Wall of Remembrance in Churachandpur, on Saturday, July 22, 2023. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, July 22

The political war of words over Manipur intensified on Saturday with the BJP raising the incidents of atrocities against women in West Bengal and Rajasthan and questioning the “silence” of the opposition, which termed it as a diversionary tactic to avoid debate on the situation in the north-eastern state.

While the opposition has been demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Manipur inside Parliament followed by an unhindered debate in both houses, the government has accused the opposition of running away from such a debate by putting conditions and alleged that they lack seriousness on the issue.

The BJP fielded Union minister Anurag Thakur who alleged that there is a long list of heinous crimes against women in states ruled by opposition parties such as Rajasthan, West Bengal and Bihar, but they were playing politics over the Manipur incident.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Thakur slammed former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and the leaders of other opposition parties, accusing them of remaining silent on cases of crimes against women in non-BJP ruled states.

“Over one lakh cases of crimes against women have been registered in Rajasthan in the last four years. A total of 33,000 cases pertaining to sexual assault on women in Rajasthan,” Thakur alleged.

The ruling party also highlighted a video of two tribal women being beaten up and stripped in Malda district and targeted opposition leaders. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan hit out at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

“What happened in Manipur is unfortunate, but what happened in West Bengal is more unfortunate. The people who were expressing outrage over the Manipur incident, a similar barbaric incident happened in West Bengal,” Pradhan said.

Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Thakur also hit out at the Congress for sacking its minister in Rajasthan after he raised the issue of crime against women in his state.

Thakur alleged that it has been done on the instructions of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The opposition has mounted a fresh attack on the government after a May 4 incident video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities in Manipur being paraded naked and assaulted by a group of men from the other side. Five people have been arrested so far involving the incident.

The Congress accused the BJP of resorting to whataboutery and running away from discussion in parliament like “fugitives”.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, “The Prime Minister and his drum beaters are diverting and deflecting from the enormous tragedy that has overtaken all of Manipur in the past 80 days by creating false equivalence with an issue relating to Rajasthan.”

The Congress also put up a picture of Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on its Twitter account with a “Failed report card”.

Irani hit back on Twitter, saying, “There are depths of depravity very few are capable of - keeping a scorecard regarding women.”

“There are instances of wilful ignorance very few incessantly exhibit. On both counts - depravity and wilful ignorance- CONgress scores well. Discuss in Parliament if the dynasty permits,” she said.

Hitting back at Irani, Congress’ Pawan Khera alleged that when “she is questioned over her failures as a minister, she chooses to hide behind the gender argument.”

TMC’s Mahua Moitra said, “Sorry WCD Minister. This isn’t Depravity. Depravity is BJP deflecting Manipur issue with all-out fake news assault in other states.”

Congress leader Ranjeet Ranjan said, “WCD minister Smriti Irani is shrugging off responsibility over Manipur horror.”

“This is a government which behaves like a fugitive as it is afraid of the opposition,” she asked.

She accused Irani of selectively raking up incidents in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, while leaving out the BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, besides Delhi where the police are under the direct control of the Union Home Ministry.

Seeking to defend the TMC leader, she said as far as the Malda incident is concerned, the DGP has denied it. “I know Mamata Banerjee and being a woman she is sensitive towards crime against women.”

On the Malda incident, West Bengal Minister for Women and Child Health Shashi Panja claimed the “scuffle has no political or casteist overtones”.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi alleged that the prime minister is “protecting the (Manipur) chief minister and covering up his failures.”

AAP’s Sanjay Singh demanded the imposition of President’s rule.

TMC leader Derek O’Brien said, “It is the BJP that is stalling and disrupting the Parliament. Let the debate on Manipur begin on Monday morning.”

“Let the PM choose where he wants to open the discussion - Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha, his choice. Let us begin the debate on Manipur and all of us (Opposition) will speak, but the PM first,” he said.

RJD’s Manoj Kumar Jha said the government still has a chance to do some “course correction.

It should remove the CM and impose President’s rule for a limited period, he said.

“The process of healing is very important and that should start, as Manipur needs that kind of social and psychological healing right now,” he said.

Irani said the government kept appealing to the opposition to conduct a discussion on the issues emanating out of the state of Manipur.

“That the issue is not only sensitive but has implications with regard to national security is known to opposition leaders. However, opposition leaders did not want to discuss the issue on the floor of the Parliament.

“What is extremely alarming is that yesterday from the state of Rajasthan, a minister spoke up against the crime against women in Rajasthan. However, he was unceremoniously dismissed by the Congress party,” the minister said.

Former union minister Kapil Sibal said the only way forward for Manipur is to sack Chief Minister Biren Singh and impose Article 356 by dismissing the government there.

