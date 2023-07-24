Manipur issue: Opposition, govt fail to reach common ground

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, July 23

The Manipur issue is set to rock Parliament again on Monday with the Opposition scheduled to hold a protest at Mahatma Gandhi statue and move notices in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to adjourn all business for the day to debate the matter.

The government reiterated on Sunday that it was ready for a discussion on crimes against women and the Opposition “must stop running away from a debate and politicising the sensitive issue”. With no common ground visible, the Houses are likely to again witness disruptions and adjournments. The government, along with the Manipur issue, is determined to debate all crimes against women, including naked parading of women in Bengal’s Malda; gang-rape and murder of a Scheduled Caste girl in Rajasthan’s Karauli and a recent violent crime reported from Bihar’s Begusarai. “We appeal to the Opposition with folded hands to come and debate the issue. A crime is a crime. We are ready to debate. Why is the Opposition evading a discussion? What are they afraid of? Let us discuss crimes against women in Rajasthan, Bihar, Bengal and Manipur,” Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said.

The Opposition is adamant on a debate after suspending all business, rather than a short duration discussion which the government is proposing. There is also likely to be a major disagreement on the draft of the proposed discussion with the Opposition demanding a debate on Manipur violence and the government speaking of crimes in all states irrespective of which party rules there. The Opposition has been seeking the Prime Minister’s reply at the end of Manipur debate, but top government ministers have clarified that Union Home Minister Amit Shah would respond to the matter.

The BJP and NDA MPs are, meanwhile, preparing to move notices in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to discuss atrocities against women in the Opposition-ruled Rajasthan, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Bihar.

Signalling Opposition’s strategy on the issue, Congress general secretary and Rajya Sabha chief whip Jairam Ramesh said today, “Every passing day as the truth of the horror of Manipur continues to trickle out, it is clear that: The law and order in the state has collapsed. Mobs, armed vigilantes and insurgent groups are running amok...”

