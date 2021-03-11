Opposition in country isn't up against just BJP but ‘authoritarian’ government too, says Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, August 9
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said opposition parties in the country were not up against just the BJP but an “authoritarian” government that is “weaponising” state institutions to ensure an opposition-free India.
"The predicament Nitish Kumar and opposition parties find themselves in isn't just because they are facing BJP. Instead, they are facing the might of an authoritarian government that's weaponising every agency be it NIA, ED, CBI etc. to ensure an opposition-free India," Mehbooba tweeted.
The predicament Nitish Kumar & opposition parties find themselves in isn’t just because they are facing BJP. Instead they are facing the might of an authoritarian government thats weaponising every agency be it NIA, ED, CBI etc to ensure an opposition free India.— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 9, 2022
She said for Jammu and Kashmir, the damage is not restricted to only political parties.
For J&K the damage isn’t restricted to only political parties. Its far worse as the state has been butchered & disempowered unconstitutionally. Exactly why parties here looked beyond political differences to forge an alliance in the form of PAGD.— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 9, 2022
It is far worse as the state has been butchered and disempowered unconstitutionally. Exactly why parties here looked beyond political differences to forge an alliance in the form of PAGD, the PDP chief added.
