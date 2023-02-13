Opposition leaders hold meeting to chalk out strategy in Parliament

New Delhi, February 13
Leaders of 14 Opposition parties on Monday held a meeting here to discuss their joint strategy in Parliament.
Sources said the leaders of the Congress, RJD, DMK, NCP, JDU, AAP and Left parties met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament complex.
The meeting comes in the wake of continued attack on the government over the Adani issue and the demand for a joint Parliamentary Committee probe into it.
Adani Group stocks have taken a beating on the bourses after US-based short-selling firm Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, against the business conglomerate.
The Adani Group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.
The meeting also comes after the Rajya Sabha suspended Congress member Rajani Patil from the House for the remainder of the Budget session, for circulating an unauthorised video of House proceedings.
Patil had said it was not fair to give her the harshest punishment as she had not done anything deliberately.
"I belong to a freedom fighter's family and I should be given natural justice. I have not done anything deliberately," Patil had said.
