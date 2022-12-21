Opposition leaders protest in Parliament complex to demand discussion on border tensions with China

New Delhi, December 21
Leaders of various opposition parties staged a protest near Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the Parliament complex on Wednesday to demand a discussion on the border tensions between India and China, sources said.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had invited like-minded opposition leaders to join the protest in front of the Gandhi statue, they said.
Twelve parties participated in the protest, according to sources.
Opposition parties have been demanding a discussion on the India-China border tensions and the latest Chinese transgressions since the Winter Session started on December 7.
