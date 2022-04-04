Opposition members walk out of Lok Sabha protesting against fuel price hike

New Delhi, April 4
Opposition members, including those from the Congress, TMC and Shiv Sena, on Monday walked out of the Lok Sabha protesting against fuel price hike.
As soon as Zero Hour began, DMK members trooped into the Well shouting slogans.
Later, members from other opposition parties, too, stormed the Well raising the issue of fuel price rise.
As Rajendra Agrawal, who was chairing the House proceedings continued to run Zero Hour, Congress, DMK, TMC, Left parties, Shiv Sena and NCP staged a walkout.
Petrol prices were hiked for the 12th time in the last 14 days as global crude oil prices rose. In all, petrol prices have gone up by Rs 8.40 per litre in the past two weeks.
The price of petrol is above Rs 100 a litre mark in all major cities from Srinagar to Kochi.
