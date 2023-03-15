New Delhi, March 15
Leaders of several opposition parties on Wednesday decided to take out a protest march from Parliament House to the ED office here and hand over a complaint to the probe agency on the Adani issue.
The leaders met in the office of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in the Parliament House complex to coordinate their joint strategy on the issue.
The protest march would begin at 12.30pm from Parliament House and MPs from several opposition parties would take part, party sources said.
The opposition has been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue and has been stalling proceedings of Parliament over their demand.
US short-seller Hindenburg Research had alleged that the Adani group was "engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud", and used offshore shell companies to inflate stock prices.
The group had denied the allegations, calling them "malicious", "baseless" and a "calculated attack on India”.
The Trinamool Congress separately staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament complex over the LPG price hike.
TMC MPs raised slogans against the government over the LPG price hike and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi reply to this.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
K Kavitha moves Supreme Court against ED summons in Delhi excise policy money-laundering case
SC agrees to hear on March 24 petition by K Kavitha
Opposition MPs to march to ED office on Adani issue
The leaders meet in the office of Leader of Opposition in Ra...
Supreme Court to hear on Friday Chandigarh admn plea against HC order for FIR against UT police officers
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says it...
In first direct US-Russia encounter since Ukraine war, Russian jet ‘downs’ US spy drone over Black Sea
Moscow's ambassador to Washington calls incident a 'provocat...
US recognises McMahon Line as international boundary between China and Arunachal Pradesh: Resolution
The resolution pushes back against People's Republic of Chin...