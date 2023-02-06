Opposition parties hold demonstration on Parliament premises on Adani issue

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 6

The Trinamool Congress on Monday skipped a meeting of Opposition parties held in Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber at the Parliament House to discuss the government's silence on the charges made against the Adani Group in the Hindenburg report and formulate a joint strategy to corner the government on the issue when the sitting begins.

Those who attended the meeting included BRS and AAP as well as Congress allies such as the NCP, RJD , DMK and others totalling 15 parties besides the Congress.

Later, the Opposition parties also held a demonstration in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Parliament premises demanding constitution of a joint parliamentary committee to probe the allegations against the Adani Group. TMC's Mohua Maitra also took part in the demonstration.

The motion on thanking the President for her address could not be moved in either House of the Parliament till now owing to protests by Opposition MPs demanding discussion on the Adani issue.

TMC leader in the Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien has said there should not be any further disruption of the Parliament sitting as the debate on the President's address would give an opportunity to members to “skewer" the Modi government.

However, at least three notices by Congress members demanding suspension of all listed business to discuss the Adani issue have been given to the Rajya Sabha Chairman.