 Opposition unity; dreams or reality, all eyes are on Bihar this Friday

Opposition unity; dreams or reality, all eyes are on Bihar this Friday

'More of a warm-up', say observers; BJP slams Nitish Kumar, prepares counter strategy; BRS, BJD to miss

Opposition unity; dreams or reality, all eyes are on Bihar this Friday

Nitish Kumar. File photo



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, June 19

All eyes are on Friday (June 23)—the day opposition parties sit together in Patna to brainstorm strategies for the 2024 general election and “prepare a common ground” to take on the BJP juggernaut.

While the ruling BJP at the Centre is keeping a close watch on attempts spearheaded by Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar to cobble up opposition unity and provide a plausible answer to “who will take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024”, speculation is rife over attendees and absentees and also the BJP's counter-response to the possibility of a collective challenge in 2024.

Meanwhile, not everyone among the BJP’s rivals appears to be keen to share the platform with the Congress, which is positioning itself as the fulcrum of any such arrangement. Observers claim “no real breakthrough can be expected from one such meeting, which at best can be a show of strength and a warm-up for many such rounds in the days to come”.

BJP keeping a close watch

Closely watching the moves by rivals, the Bihar BJP is said to be preparing a counter-attack for the opposition “mega meeting” on June 23. Party chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be holding rallies in Bihar to “counter negative perceptions/narrative emerging from the opposition camp”, reports suggest.

Also, sharpening attack on Kumar ahead of the Friday meeting, Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary also cited state Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh’s announcement of cabinet expansion after a meeting with the CM. Choudhary said that after seeing PM Modi, the country would never accept a “weak leader or government at the Centre”. 

Meanwhile, calling Kumar a “spent force and master of U-turns”, senior BJP leader Ravishankar Prasad said the meeting would have “no impact”.

JD(U), RJD, SP claim BJP 'anxious'   

According to RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari, the BJP is “anxious”, which is “natural as Bihar is once again taking the initiative to unite the country and save the Constitution and democratic values, like it did under Jayaprakash Narayan".

"Two of JP’s disciples Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar are joining hands and the nervousness of the BJP is quite predictable. After Karnataka (Assembly elections) the writing is on the wall,” he was quoted as saying.

The Samajwadi Party is a keen part of the talks and in a recent interview party president Akhilesh Yadav predicted that the BJP-led NDA would be defeated in 2024 by “PDA - a combination of ‘pichhde’ (backward classes), ‘dalit’ and ‘alpasankhyak’ (minorities).

Yadav also claimed that regional parties want those who are strong in a particular state to become the “heart of the Opposition alliance in that state” for the Lok Sabha elections. “All those who want to defeat the BJP should have a big heart,” the SP chief said.

BRS, BJD to stay out?

However, not everyone appears to be on the same page regarding this.   

Reports suggest that K Chandrashekar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is unlikely to attend the meeting as the party wants to be equidistant from the BJP and Congress as they will both be their rival in the coming assembly elections in Telangana. "Support and cooperation should also be there in state elections, otherwise what is the use of such a unity," say BRS leaders.

Odisha CM and BJD supremo Navneen Patnaik is likely to stay away as well and there are many reasons for that. Patnaik is said to share a good equation with the central BJP leadership and there are also talks of his retirement after 2024. 

As per ground reports, the BJD is on “good ground” in Odisha and the “charisma of Naveen Patnaik continues to benefit from the legacy of father Biju Patnaik''. Besides, the BJD will become the third longest-serving party in power in a state after the Left Front in West Bengal and the BJP in Gujarat when it completes its fifth term in 2024. 

It will be interesting to note who attends and who skips the meeting in Patna. So far as the TDP is concerned, there is talk of N Chandrababu Naidu returning to the NDA fold ahead of 2024. 

