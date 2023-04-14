 Opposition unity in 2024--dream or reality? : The Tribune India

Opposition unity in 2024--dream or reality?

Is the Opposition’s 2024 plan against BJP and PM Modi coming in place?

NCP president Sharad Pawar meeting Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secy KC Venugopal at CP Residence in New Delhi. Tribune Photo



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, April 14

Political activities in the opposition camp this week appear to suggest that attempts to build a plan to take on the ruling BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024 is moving ahead.

During his visit to Delhi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, were spotted withleaders of Congress and Left parties in efforts perceivedas attempts inbuilding opposition strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress leadership called it a “historic step” for uniting the opposition.

How to take on BJP

Observers believe there are more than one way to take on the BJP in the 2024 elections.

The first, of course, is the UPA model with Congress as the fulcrum.

Anotheris the one in which the grand old party is not part of the scheme of things.

Parties like the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin-led DMK, Sharad Pawar’s NCP, Left parties and Lalu Prasad’s RJD are said to be in favour of this arrangement with the belief that a strong attack against the BJP cannot be launched without the Congress.

Its leaders say that evenin the worst circumstances, like in 2019,Congress still managed to score more than 19 percent vote share. Therefore, any alliance/ ‘gathbandhan’ against the BJP must include the grand old party.

However, parties like Arvind-Kejriwal-led AAP, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress, Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party and KCR’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi are seemingly not in the favour of taking Congress on board of somenation-wide alliance.

Meanwhile, apart from these two very contrasting opinions, there seems to be another point of view according to which parties should be allowed to take on the BJP according to their respective areas of influence to avoid division of anti-BJP votes.

For example TMC can utilise the entire opposition space in Bengal, RJD/JD-U in Bihar, DMK in Tamil Nadu/Puducherry, AAP in Delhi and Punjab, Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh and so on.

Likewise the Congress should be allowed to take on the saffron party in states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, etc.

The arrangement can be done through mutual understanding by parties at the state level. This way the anti-BJP votes will not be divided, they say.

How thestrategy eventually unfolds remains to be seen.

Congress appears to be in favour of getting everyone on a single platform.

Bringing on board parties “not comfortable” with Congress?

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi met Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav.

Apparently, during their meeting with Kumar and later Sharad Pawar, Kharge and Gandhi urged them to initiate dialogue with parties “not too comfortable/ keen” with the idea of Congress becoming thefulcrum.

“Stronger, together! We stand united for a better, brighter and an equal future for our people,” Kharge said after the meeting with Pawar, adding that they had a “discussion on the future course of action.”

“Our thinking is exactly what Kharge ji told you. But mere thinking will not help. After this, talks will be held with other important opposition parties - be it Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, or others - to try to integrate them into this process,” the NCP supremo was quoted as saying.

“A process needs to be started. This is just the beginning,” he added.

Pawar, BJP, Modi

Given his seniority, experience and “relationship” with parties across the political spectrum, observers are watching Pawar’s words and moves with care.

Some of his recent statements were also perceived favouring the BJP.

Pawar said NCP did not agree with the demand of opposition parties for a JPC probe into allegations against the Gautam Adani group, which was seen as support for the beleaguered businessman.

Earlier he said that given its strength in Parliament, theBJP will have a majority even if a JPC is formed, thereby voicing doubts on the opposition demand for a probe by the panel.

Amid the attack on PM Modi over his educational qualifications, Pawar also questioned why educational degrees should be used as a political tool.

“Should anyone’s educational degree be a political issue in the country when we are facing unemployment, law and order, and inflation?

“Today, differences are being created among people in the name of religion and caste. Crops have been destroyed due to unseasonal rains in Maharashtra. Discussions are necessary on these issues,” he was quoted as saying.

The issue seemed to lose steam thereafter.

