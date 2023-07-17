 Opposition unity is going to be a game-changer, says Congress ahead of Bengaluru meet : The Tribune India

Opposition unity is going to be a game-changer, says Congress ahead of Bengaluru meet

The conclave in Bengaluru is being attended by 26 Opposition parties, says Venugopal

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal speaks during a press conference ahead of the Opposition meeting, in Bengaluru on July 17, 2023. Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar are also seen. PTI



Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, July 17

Congress leader K C Venugopal on Monday said that joining of hands by Opposition parties against the ruling BJP was going to be “the game-changer of Indian political scenario”.

Briefing reporters in Bengaluru on Monday before the start of the two-day meeting of Opposition parties at the Karnataka capital, Venugopal, AICC general secretary (organisation), said efforts under way for uniting Opposition parties rattled the BJP.

“After the Patna meeting, those who were feeling that they were very much comfortable defeating the entire Opposition alone, have also started meeting”, Venugopal said hinting at the meeting of NDA partners on Tuesday convened by the BJP. “That is the real success of Opposition unity”, Venugopal said.

While 15 parties attended the first meeting of Opposition parties in Patna, the conclave in Bengaluru is being attended by 26 Opposition parties, Venugopal said. “We will decide in this meeting the course of action for future. Secondly, Parliament session is also coming. We will chalk out the Parliament strategy also”, Venugopal said.

Venugopal said all important issues would be discussed in the meeting starting today in Bengaluru. “We discussed in Patna also. Tomorrow also we will discuss. We will resolve all the issues within one or two more such meetings”, Venugopal said.

He said the issues to be discussed in the meeting would be decided by all Opposition parties and not the Congress alone.

Asked about election strategies for the Lok Sabha polls and the proposed move of putting up a single Opposition candidate against each BJP candidate, Venugopal said these were the issues that were going to be discussed in the meeting.

“It will not happen in one meeting, it will not happen in two meetings. It will take one, two, three more meetings”, Venugopal said making it clear that the Bengaluru meeting is going be followed by more such meeting to stitch up Opposition unity against the BJP.

While acknowledging that non-UPA parties are also part of the Opposition unity initiative, Venugopal said whether a new name was needed for the proposed front would be also be discussed tomorrow.

Asked about roping in parties who are not part of the BJP-led NDA and also keeping distance from the Congress and other like-minded Opposition parties, Venugopal said those who believe in secularism and are against the dictatorial rule of the BJP are welcome to join the Opposition conglomeration against the BJP.

“There is no place in Indian politics now for Trishanku”, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said invoking the legend of the mythical king who was stuck midway between the heaven and earth.

On what role Rahul Gandhi would play in the fight by the combined Opposition parties against the BJP, Venugopal said Rahul was having the stature of a mass leader for the Congress as well for the entire Opposition.

