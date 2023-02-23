Opposition views not heard in Parliament: Mallikarjun Kharge

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 22

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday alleged the government had turned Parliament into a “rubber stamp”.

He said “When we want to put forward our views, we are not allowed to do so. Our people got notices and one woman MP was suspended.”

Kharge claimed everyone would work jointly and the Congress together with likeminded parties would form the government in 2024. Addressing the Indian National Trade Union Congress’ plenary session, Kharge appealed to the participants to save the democracy, saying “otherwise dictatorship will prevail and finish everyone”.

Claiming that Adani’s wealth grew from Rs 3,000 crore in 2004 to Rs 12 lakh crore in 2022, Kharge alleged the agenda of the BJP and the RSS was always dominated by big industrialists and workers were never part of it. “When the workers’ movement gained strength, to protect the interests of owners, they created a counter organisation to INTUC,” he said.

Kharge alleged the government was shutting profit-making PSUs to benefit its “crony capitalist friends”. He also slammed the government over unemployment and asked why 30 lakh “vacancies” were not being filled.