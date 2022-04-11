Orange alert on heatwave in delhi

Tribune News Service

The heatwave spell is likely to continue over northwest India, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha during the next five days with a slight reduction in temperature from April 12, the IMD said on Sunday.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from the night of April 12. Under its influence, maximum temperatures are expected to fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius in many parts of northwest India.

The Meteorological Department has issued an ‘orange’ alert warning of a severe heatwave in Delhi for Monday.