Oreva MD among 10 named in chargesheet

PTI

Morbi, January 27

The police on Friday filed a chargesheet in the suspension bridge collapse incident that took place in Morbi town of Gujarat in October last year, in which 135 persons were killed and scores injured.

In addition to the nine arrested accused, Jaysukh Patel, managing director of Oreva Group that operated the bridge, has been named as the tenth accused in the chargesheet, said advocate Dilip Agechaniya, who is appearing for the victims.

A magistrate’s court has already issued an arrest warrant against Patel. Ajanta Manufacturing Limited (Oreva Group) was responsible for the operation and maintenance of the British-era suspension bridge on the Machchhu river that collapsed days after its repair on October 30 last year when nearly 250 persons were on it. The chargesheet runs into more than 1,200 pages.