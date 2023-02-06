Over 100 payloads, debris objects orbiting Earth: Govt

New Delhi, February 5
As many as 111 payloads and 105 space debris objects identified as Indian are currently orbiting the Earth and could impact the sustainability of outer space and future missions, the government informed the Rajya Sabha last week.
Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh, in answer to a question by NCP member Vandana Chavan, who asked how many space debris objects were orbiting the Earth, said, “There are 111 payloads and 105 space debris objects identified as Indian objects orbiting the Earth. These have been tracked and catalogued by USSPACECOM and published on the Space-Track website.” The minister said ISRO had carried out 21 collision avoidance manoeuvres of Indian Operational Space assets in 2022.
“ISRO has been carrying out many studies on the impact of growing space debris on space environment," the minister added.
