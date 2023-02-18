Over 300 shops gutted in Jorhat market fire

Jorhat, February 17
More than 300 shops have been gutted in a devastating fire that engulfed a British-era bazaar in Assam's Jorhat district, officials said on Friday.
The blaze that broke out late on Thursday evening at Chowk Bazaar, in the heart of Jorhat town, was brought under control after nearly 10 hours of fire-fighting, and efforts are still being made to douse pockets of flames, they said. Over 50 fire tenders were rushed to the bazaar to fight the flames.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bid to 'target Indian democratic system', govt ticks off US investor George Soros
Biz magnate had said Adani issue could open door to ‘democra...
SC: Won't accept names given by govt for panel on investors' safety
Bench: Will select experts in transparent manner