Over 300 shops gutted in Jorhat market fire

PTI

Jorhat, February 17

More than 300 shops have been gutted in a devastating fire that engulfed a British-era bazaar in Assam's Jorhat district, officials said on Friday.

The blaze that broke out late on Thursday evening at Chowk Bazaar, in the heart of Jorhat town, was brought under control after nearly 10 hours of fire-fighting, and efforts are still being made to douse pockets of flames, they said. Over 50 fire tenders were rushed to the bazaar to fight the flames.