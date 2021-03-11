Over 5 crore selfies uploaded on ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ website

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 15

In a stupendous feat, more than five crore Tiranga selfies have been uploaded on the Har Ghar Tiranga website.

The Har Ghar Tiranga initiative of the Government is driven by the Ministry of Culture, the nodal ministry for “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

The initiative dedicated to fostering deeper personal connect with the Tricolour requested Indians everywhere to display the flag at home or their place of work as a sign of commitment to the cause of nation building.

The programme conceived in a hybrid format envisaged physical and emotional connect with the flag itself in the personal context and also collective celebration and amplification of patriotic fervour through the act of uploading a selfie on the special website www.harghartiranga.com created for this purpose.

In his Independence Day speech earlier in the morning Prime Minister Narendra Modi had remarked that in the last few days the country saw and experienced a new force signifying a renaissance of collective conscience. The revival of this collective conscience is the biggest gain, he said.

The PM had given a call on July 22 to join the “Har Ghar Tiranga” movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at homes.

The achievement of 5 crore Tiranga selfies has been recorded this afternoon at around 4 pm thanks to the participation of people across India and the world celebrating this special moment in India’s history. The commemoration of 75 years of independence started on March 12, 2021 as a 75-week countdown to 15th August, 2022 and will continue till August 15 next year.

Minister of Culture, Tourism and DoNER Kishan Reddy said, “Five crore Tiranga selfies reflect the collective commitment of duty-bound Indians to keep the nation first and always first. Thank you, India. This is indeed a special moment of outpouring of the collective expressions of love for the motherland. I wish everyone a very Happy Independence Day!”

Reddy added that as a buzz creation activity, the website allowed people to digitally ‘pin a flag’ at a location based on their IP. This feature saw a huge draw with pan India and global participation crossing 5 crore plus pins.

“Five crore selfies with the flag is a testimony to 5 crore promises to keep India at the top and to make India the supreme nation,” Reddy said.