Over 5 crore selfies uploaded on ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ website

PM Modi had given a call on July 22 to join 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at homes

Over 5 crore selfies uploaded on ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ website

A youngster takes a selfie in the backdrop of India Gate illuminated with tri-coloured lights as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, on the eve of 76th Independence Day, in New Delhi, on Sunday, August 14, 2022. PTI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 15

In a stupendous feat, more than five crore Tiranga selfies have been uploaded on the Har Ghar Tiranga website.

The Har Ghar Tiranga initiative of the Government is driven by the Ministry of Culture, the nodal ministry for “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

The initiative dedicated to fostering deeper personal connect with the Tricolour requested Indians everywhere to display the flag at home or their place of work as a sign of commitment to the cause of nation building.

The programme conceived in a hybrid format envisaged physical and emotional connect with the flag itself in the personal context and also collective celebration and amplification of patriotic fervour through the act of uploading a selfie on the special website www.harghartiranga.com created for this purpose.

In his Independence Day speech earlier in the morning Prime Minister Narendra Modi had remarked that in the last few days the country saw and experienced a new force signifying a renaissance of collective conscience. The revival of this collective conscience is the biggest gain, he said.

The PM had given a call on July 22 to join the “Har Ghar Tiranga” movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at homes.

The achievement of 5 crore Tiranga selfies has been recorded this afternoon at around 4 pm thanks to the participation of people across India and the world celebrating this special moment in India’s history. The commemoration of 75 years of independence started on March 12, 2021 as a 75-week countdown to 15th August, 2022 and will continue till August 15 next year.

Minister of Culture, Tourism and DoNER Kishan Reddy said, “Five crore Tiranga selfies reflect the collective commitment of duty-bound Indians to keep the nation first and always first. Thank you, India. This is indeed a special moment of outpouring of the collective expressions of love for the motherland. I wish everyone a very Happy Independence Day!”

Reddy added that as a buzz creation activity, the website allowed people to digitally ‘pin a flag’ at a location based on their IP. This feature saw a huge draw with pan India and global participation crossing 5 crore plus pins.

“Five crore selfies with the flag is a testimony to 5 crore promises to keep India at the top and to make India the supreme nation,” Reddy said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Devas files petition in US against Nirmala Sitharaman

2
Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Mohali schools to be closed on August 16

3
Punjab 75 Years of Partiiton

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers

4
Nation 76th Independence Day

‘Shed colonial traces, take pride in roots’: PM Modi calls for a developed India by 2047

5
Patiala

Mahatma Gandhi's 'adopted daughter' from Patiala who risked her life to stop riots

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Father points finger at son's fellow artistes

7
Punjab

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

8
Nation

IndiGo flight delayed by 6 hours after female flyer spots ‘bomber’ message in fellow passenger’s phone

9
Himachal

Adani group announces apple procurement prices

10
Punjab

CM Bhagwant Mann says state government committed to make ‘Rangla Punjab’

Don't Miss

View All
Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition
Amritsar 75 YEARS PARTITION

Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition

Turning obstacles into opportunities
Punjab

Turning obstacles into opportunities

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony
Punjab

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda
Punjab

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers
Punjab 75 Years of Partiiton

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi
Haryana

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Top News

Nitish Kumar cabinet expansion on Tuesday; nearly 30 ministers to be inducted

Nitish Kumar cabinet expansion on Tuesday; nearly 30 ministers to be inducted

Congress’ state in-charge says the party is tipped to get th...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on I-Day

‘Shed colonial traces, take pride in roots’: PM Modi calls for a developed India by 2047

Launches attack against nepotism and graft; seeks collective...

Self-obsessed government hell-bent on trivialising sacrifices of freedom fighters: Sonia Gandhi

Self-obsessed government hell-bent on trivialising sacrifices of freedom fighters: Sonia Gandhi

Says Congress will oppose attempts to put leaders like Gandh...

Jawan’s body found 38 years after he went missing in Siachen; disc bearing Army number helps in identification

Jawan's body found 38 years after he went missing in Siachen; disc bearing Army number helps in identification

Chandrashekhar Harbola was part of a 20-member troop that wa...

Cop, civilian injured in two grenade attacks in Kashmir on Independence Day

Cop, civilian injured in two grenade attacks in Kashmir on Independence Day

One attack occurred at a minority habitation in Chadoora in ...

Cities

View All

DCP, SSP (Vigilance) to be awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service

DCP, SSP (Vigilance) to be awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service

1992 fake encounter: Hope convicted Punjab cops will be given exemplary punishment, say families

Punjabi poet Gurbhajan Gill’s book on Indo-Pak friendship released

Farmers protest 5% GST on food items

'Akhand path' in memory of those killed during Partition begins at Golden Temple

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

Chandigarh schools to be closed on August 16

Chandigarh, Mohali schools to be closed on August 16

Two youths returning from Night Food Street attacked in Chandigarh

Patriotic fervour sweeps Chandigarh

Rain lashes Chandigarh, commuters hassled

Zirakpur roads waterlogged after rain

Free education, healthcare not freebies, can eliminate poverty: Kejriwal

Free education, healthcare not freebies, can eliminate poverty: Kejriwal

World Punjabi Organisation takes out march in Delhi

Delhi BJP leader among six booked for taking out Tiranga Yatra during VIP carcade rehearsal

Alliance Air to connect Delhi with Chandigarh, Kullu

Expect light rain in Capital today: India Meteorological Department

Nearly 6K head of cattle infected, but vaccine eludes many villages

Lumpy skin disease: Nearly 6K head of cattle infected in Jalandhar, but vaccine eludes many villages

Unhappy with GST raids, Jalandhar bizmen meet AAP MLAs Sheetal Angural, Raman Arora

Mithapur welcomes its heroes

Jalandhar traffic police issue advisory for I-Day

Jalandhar gets Integrated Command & Control Centre, digital library

3K cops, 1,100 cameras to keep strict vigil in Ludhiana district

3K cops, 1,100 cameras to keep strict vigil in Ludhiana district

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers

Ludhiana: Dugri residents face water crisis

PUNBUS contractual staff begin 3-day strike

Partition: Owe my life to Muslim couple, says writer Dr Kewal Dheer

Mahatma’s ‘adopted daughter’ from Patiala who risked her life to stop riots

Mahatma Gandhi's 'adopted daughter' from Patiala who risked her life to stop riots

Patiala bank heist: 11 days after minor walked away with Rs 35L, cops recover Rs 33.5L

Now, ED demands details of Punjabi University's UGC scholarship funds 'scam'

Patiala district to get five mohalla clinics in first phase

Patiala MC uses waste products to decorate roundabouts