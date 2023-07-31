Over 6.13 crore ITRs filed for 2022-23 fiscal

New Delhi, July 31
Over 6.13 crore tax returns for income earned in 2022-23 have been filed so far, as the last date for ITR filing by salaried persons and entities which are not required to get their accounts audited ends on Monday midnight.
"6.13 crore #ITRs have been filed till yesterday (30th July). 11.03 lakh ITRs have been filed upto 12 noon today (31st July)," the Income Tax department tweeted.
Last year, about 5.83 crore income tax returns were filed till July 31.
The I-T department asked filers to connect on [email protected] if they need any assistance.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur video 'horrendous', don't want state police to handle it: Supreme Court
Top court questions why the FIR was registered on May 18 whe...
Opposition MPs brief INDIA bloc parties on Manipur situation
Meet at the Parliament House and highlight the ground realit...
Tension in Nuh after VHP's 'Braj Mandal Yatra' pelted with stones, cars set ablaze
Internet services suspended in the area till August 2
Railway Protection Force constable shoots dead his senior, 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train
After killing his senior, the constable goes to another bogi...
'I am a disco dancer': Anurag Thakur sings his way through anti-piracy Bill; Opposition fumes
Bill criminalises piracy with up to 3 years in jail, up to R...