Over 6.13 crore ITRs filed for 2022-23 fiscal

PTI

New Delhi, July 31

Over 6.13 crore tax returns for income earned in 2022-23 have been filed so far, as the last date for ITR filing by salaried persons and entities which are not required to get their accounts audited ends on Monday midnight.

"6.13 crore #ITRs have been filed till yesterday (30th July). 11.03 lakh ITRs have been filed upto 12 noon today (31st July)," the Income Tax department tweeted.

Last year, about 5.83 crore income tax returns were filed till July 31.

The I-T department asked filers to connect on [email protected] if they need any assistance.