 Over 66 per cent TB patients consent to government's community adoption and care plan : The Tribune India

Over 66 per cent TB patients consent to government's community adoption and care plan

At present 13,51,742 people are being treated for TB nationally with 30 per cent seeking care in the private sector

Over 66 per cent TB patients consent to government's community adoption and care plan

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, September 8

Nearly three of every five tuberculosis patients currently on treatment in the country have agreed to be adopted and cared for by the community under a revolutionary new plan the government has finalized to make TB free India a public campaign.

At present 13,51,742 people are being treated for TB nationally with 30 per cent seeking care in the private sector.

Of these patients, which include multi and extreme drug resistant, 8,97,421 have consented to be adopted under Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, a community programme that will enable individuals, politicians, political parties, NGOs, corporates and even educational institutions to adopt patients in their areas of choice and support them with nutrition, vocational, diagnostic and other components to hasten their recovery. The programme won’t allow monetary components as support.

As of today, 66 per cent of the patients on treatment have consented to be part of the plan, the proportion being high in northern states --70.55 per cent in Punjab; 46.76 per cent in Haryana; 79.49 per cent in Delhi; 82.93 per cent in Chandigarh; 54.22 per cent in J-K; 57.93 per cent in Ladakh, 67.79 per cent in Himachal.

President Droupadi Murmu will launch the campaign on Friday, with health minister Mansukh Mandaviya all set to adopt 15 TB patients out of 87 who have consented to be adopted in his own home block of Palitana in Gujarat.

The idea behind the plan, sources said, was to elevate the goal of TB free India from a mere government programme to a people’s movement.

”We have seen in the past that people have responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’scalls for public participation in the Swachh India campaign, Covid vaccination, and campaign to boost the morale of Covid warriors. We have now decided to involve people in caring for TB patients who can recover faster with nutritional support and treatment monitoring. Anyone volunteering to adopt TB patients can register on a special portal created for the purpose, look for the number of patients in their chosen area who have agreed to be adopted and decide how many to adopt. It is a purely voluntary programme,” sources said.

The volunteering individual or organization can commit to support the patient for one to three years and would have to declare that they would not share the patient details for any purpose except TB treatment.

The support would involve a nutrition kit (specifications given on the portal) for each patient once a month for at least six months, the normal period of recovery.

”Those who adopt patients would call them up to check on medicine compliance. Access to patients would be strictly through the government TB officers and privacy would be assured,” said a health ministry official.

At present 65 to 70 pc TB patients are aged 15 to 45 years with most in need of treatment and support.

The plan is rooted in Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel’s experiment of adopting TB patients in the Rajbhavan and managing to improve treatment outcomes.

India has pledged to be TB free by 2025, five years ahead of the UN Sustainable Development Goal target of 2030.

Annually, 20 to 25 lakh new TB patients are detected in India but around 13.5 lakh are on treatment at a given point.

India houses one fourth of the global TB patients.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Daughters win Faridkot Royal inheritance battle, to get majority share in Rs 25,000-crore assets

2
Punjab

70% share, 2 firms monopolise IMFL business in Punjab

3
Nation

AFT quashes disciplinary proceedings against Major General, raps Army for shoddy probe

4
Punjab

‘Gal Sunoh Punjabi Dosto’: In his new song, Gurdas Maan intones how he was misinterpreted over ‘one nation, one language’ idea

5
Punjab

Harbhajan Singh helps in rescuing 21-year-old Bathinda girl, held captive in Oman

6
Punjab

After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

7
Punjab

Daughters win Faridkot royal inheritance battle

8
Punjab

Argument over smoking leads to man's murder near Golden Temple in Amritsar

9
Himachal

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg

10
World

Biden admn approves 450 million dollar security assistance for Pakistan

Don't Miss

View All
PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores
Chandigarh Injection Deaths

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla
Himachal

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla

Jalandhar: After 75 years, man gets to know about his family in Pak
Punjab

After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg
Himachal

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg

Daughters win Faridkot royal inheritance battle
Punjab

Daughters win Faridkot royal inheritance battle

Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km
Nation

Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him ‘Khalistani’ online, instead he is working hard on his next game against Sri Lanka: Father
Trending

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him 'Khalistani' online; he is working hard on next game, says his father

Woman fights off tiger, saves toddler son from its jaws in Madhya Pradesh
Nation

Woman fights off tiger in Madhya Pradesh; saves toddler son from its jaws

Top News

India Japan 2+2: Both countries to expand military, strategic ties in new domains

India Japan 2+2: Both countries to expand military, strategic ties in new domains

The two nations regularly participate in 3 joint exercises –...

US issues 82,000 student visas to Indians, highest ever globally in 2022

US issues 82,000 student visas to Indians, highest ever globally in 2022

Indian students comprise nearly 20 pc of all international s...

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders embark on ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari

Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders embark on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari

Ahead of the start of the padyatra, Gandhi hoists the nation...

Argument over smoking leads to man’s murder near Golden Temple in Amritsar

Argument over smoking leads to man's murder near Golden Temple in Amritsar

The victim was identified as Harmanjit Singh of Chatiwind ar...

Man commits suicide after trying to kill mother, sister and 2 other relatives in Muktsar

Man commits suicide after trying to kill mother and sister in Punjab's Muktsar

His wife manages to escape


Cities

View All

Argument over smoking leads to man’s murder near Golden Temple in Amritsar

Argument over smoking leads to man's murder near Golden Temple in Amritsar

3 Amritsar district teachers get CBSE honour for excellence

Woman jumps into Harike canal with two kids

Amritsar: Guru Nanak Dev Hospital safe haven for stray canines

Steps to improve air quality discussed in Amritsar

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Rajasthan man held for threat mail to singer’s father

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Rajasthan man held for threat mail to singer's father

PGI, PU, Golf Club top tax defaulters in city

PGI, Panjab University, Golf Club top tax defaulters in Chandigarh

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores

Doctor among 2 lose Rs 4.5L to fraudsters in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC's Mani Majra sub-office set to get makeover

Carmel Convent tragedy: Two months on, inquiry panel yet to submit report

Kartavya Path inauguration: Delhi Police ask commuters to take alternative routes to avoid jams

Kartavya Path inauguration: Delhi Police ask commuters to take alternative routes to avoid jams

DCW issues summons to Delhi Police over video showing children selling liquor

Supreme Court to go paperless for Delhi Govt vs Centre case

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg

Gangster-terror nexus revealed in Nalagarh firing case: Delhi Police

Told to pay Rs 250-400 for school games, teachers raise objection

Jalandhar: Told to pay Rs 250-400 for school games, teachers raise objection

After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

Ensure adequate blood at Civil Hospital: Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary

Jalandhar: Budding players win against all odds in game of life

2 allottees win cases against Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Ludhiana: Canal water supply among major projects get F&CC nod

Ludhiana: Canal water supply among major projects get F&CC nod

Implement mining policy to control price rise, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann urged

Notice to Punjab on bail plea of Simarjit Singh Bains

No solution to traffic congestion outside Ludhiana schools in sight

Shops constructed by violating norms sealed in Ludhiana

African swine fever: Over 480 pigs culled in district

African swine fever: Over 480 pigs culled in Patiala district

Aam Aadmi Clinic doctor quits in Patiala

‘Remove encroachments from government land in Patiala’

Housewives informed about govt schemes at Punjabi University

Lock-up death: Rights panel demands report from Patiala SSP