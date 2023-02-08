Over 83,000 posts vacant in CAPFs

Tribune News Service

More than 83,000 posts are vacant in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) as on January 1 against the total strength of 10.15 lakh posts, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The forces in which the posts are vacanct are the CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB and Assam Rifles. TNS

ED attached Rs 859 cr assets in loan app cases

The government told the Rajya Sabha the ED had issued attachment orders under the PMLA to seize proceeds of crime worth Rs 859.15 crore generated by accused persons/entities through illegal loan apps. MoS (Finance) Bhagwat Karad said assets amounting to Rs 289.28 crore had been seized under the FEMA. TNS

CAA: DMs of 9 states can grant citizenship

The Centre has empowered 31 district magistrates in nine states to grant citizenship to people of minority communities of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh under the Citizenship Act, MoS (Home) Nityanand Rai told the Lok Sabha. He said the delegation of this power “is aimed at speedy disposal of the citizenship applications”.