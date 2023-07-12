Over two crore income tax returns filed so far

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Over two crore I-T returns have been filed till July 11 for the assessment year 2023-24 as compared to two crore ITRs filed till July 20 last year, the I-T Department tweeted. PTI

Ensure people’s safety in Manipur, Centre told

New Delhi: The SC on Tuesday asked the Centre and the Manipur Government to take steps to ensure the safety of citizens and property in the state hit by ethnic violence.

