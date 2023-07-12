Over two crore income tax returns filed so far

New Delhi: Over two crore I-T returns have been filed till July 11 for the assessment year 2023-24 as compared to two crore ITRs filed till July 20 last year, the I-T Department tweeted. PTI
Ensure people’s safety in Manipur, Centre told
New Delhi: The SC on Tuesday asked the Centre and the Manipur Government to take steps to ensure the safety of citizens and property in the state hit by ethnic violence.
Monsoon fury: Rain ebbs in most parts of North, two-day red alert in Uttarakhand
Punjab got 100% excess rainfall: IMD
Indian Muslims’ involvement in global terrorism incredibly low, says Doval
Asserts no one in country under threat because of ideology
10 from Myanmar with bullet injuries detained in Manipur
Not linked to ongoing violence, say security officials