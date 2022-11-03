Overexcited groom tries his hands on car gifted to him in wedding; ends up killing aunt, injuring four others

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 3

Marriage functions are among events where whole family gather and relish together. However, certain incidents had been witnessed when merriment turned into mourning after overexcitement attendants committed blunders. A marriage event in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah went awry when the bridegroom crushed his aunt and four other relatives while test driving the new car that had been gifted to him.

The victim, Sarla Devi, 35, came under the wheels and died, while four others suffered grave injuries.

During the ceremony, Arun was handed over the keys of his new car, gifted to him by the bride’s family during the ‘tilak’ ceremony.

Arun decided to test drive the new car even though he did not know how to drive. When he got behind the wheels, he pressed the accelerator instead of the brakes and ended up ramming the car into relatives standing nearby.

As per TOI, a case has been registered undersection 279 IPC of the Motor Vehicle act. Accused has been taken into custody and police is waiting for a formal complaint from victim’s kin to decide the further course of the case. With agency inputs