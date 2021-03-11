New Delhi, May 12
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday hit back at Law Minister Kiren Rijiju over his remarks after the Supreme Court put on hold the application of sedition law, saying he has no authority to draw any "arbitrary Lakshman rekha".
As the Supreme Court put on hold the application of sedition law, Rijiju invoked “Lakshman rekha” guiding different institutions, including the Executive and the Judiciary, and said no one should cross their "boundary".
Reacting to his remarks, Chidambaram said the Law Minister of India has no authority to draw any "arbitrary Lakshman rekha" and should read Article 13 of the Constitution.
"The Legislature cannot make a law, nor can a law be allowed to remain on the statute book, that violates the Fundamental Rights. The sedition law, in the view of many legal scholars, violates Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution," the former Union minister said on Twitter.
"All the King's horses and all the King's men cannot save that law," Chidambaram said in a swipe at the Centre.
The Congress on Wednesday hailed the Supreme Court's decision to put on hold the sedition law, saying a clear cut message has gone to subjugators of dissent that "you can no longer suppress the voice of truth" and those critical of the government must be heard.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tibet Airlines’ plane in China veers off runway, catches fire; over 40 injured
All 113 passengers and nine crew members aboard the flight f...
IAF sergeant arrested for leaking sensitive information to Pakistan-based agent
The accused has been identified as 32-year-old Devender Nara...
73 per cent first-time MLAs in Punjab to be given training in nuances of Assembly’s working
The training will be imparted for two days by a team of expe...
P Chidambaram hits back at Kiren Rijiju over sedition law, says Law Minister has no authority to draw any ‘arbitrary Lakshman rekha’
Congress hails the Supreme Court's decision to put the sedit...
Pilot down, passenger on US plane takes over with ‘no idea how to fly’
The passenger-turned-pilot makes a safe landing