Paan Singh Tomar screenwriter Chouhan dies

Mumbai, January 13
Sanjay Chouhan, the screenplay writer of critically acclaimed movies such as Paan Singh Tomar and Sahib Biwi aur Gangster, has died, his friend and filmmaker Avinash Das said on Friday.
The 61-year-old screenwriter, who was suffering from liver cirrhosis, passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Thursday night, Das said.
“He died at 11.30 pm yesterday. He was admitted to the hospital last month and was on a ventilator due to liver cirrhosis,” Das said.
Chouhan is survived by his wife and daughter. His last rites were performed on Friday.
Formerly a journalist in New Delhi, Chouhan started his career as a writer with Sony TV’s crime drama show Bhanwar in the 1990s.
He then wrote the dialogues for Sudhir Mishra’s cult hit film Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, which was released in 2003. His writing credits also include movies such as Dhoop, Say Salaam India, Right Yaaa Wrong and I Am Kalam.
Filmmaker Nilamadhab Panda said his directorial venture I Am Kalam would always remind the world about Chouhan’s excellence
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur
Chaudhary Santokh Singh collapses during the rush in the yat...
Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died
He feels uneasiness and collapses; Chaudhary Santokh also as...
National Disaster Management Authority bars govt institutions from sharing data on Joshimath land subsidence with media
Says multiple interpretations are creating confusion
Intense cold grips Punjab; state enveloped by dense fog
Bathinda is the coldest place in Punjab