Paan Singh Tomar screenwriter Chouhan dies

PTI

Mumbai, January 13

Sanjay Chouhan, the screenplay writer of critically acclaimed movies such as Paan Singh Tomar and Sahib Biwi aur Gangster, has died, his friend and filmmaker Avinash Das said on Friday.

The 61-year-old screenwriter, who was suffering from liver cirrhosis, passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Thursday night, Das said.

“He died at 11.30 pm yesterday. He was admitted to the hospital last month and was on a ventilator due to liver cirrhosis,” Das said.

Chouhan is survived by his wife and daughter. His last rites were performed on Friday.

Formerly a journalist in New Delhi, Chouhan started his career as a writer with Sony TV’s crime drama show Bhanwar in the 1990s.

He then wrote the dialogues for Sudhir Mishra’s cult hit film Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, which was released in 2003. His writing credits also include movies such as Dhoop, Say Salaam India, Right Yaaa Wrong and I Am Kalam.

Filmmaker Nilamadhab Panda said his directorial venture I Am Kalam would always remind the world about Chouhan’s excellence