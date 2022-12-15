Public Accounts Committee wants separate funds for troops at high altitudes

New Delhi, December 14

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), in a report tabled in Parliament today, said it had been informed that the Indian armed forces were adequately equipped and organised to deal with any kind of threat and operational contingencies.

The committee, headed by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said it was happy to note that the authorisation for special clothing and equipment for soldiers deployed along the northern borders had been reviewed in April 2021.

The Army should give utmost priority to provisioning, procurement and issue of high-altitude clothing, equipment, ration and housing so that the Army’s preparedness was not affected by any shortfall in this regard.

The PAC report noted that the audit found instances of delays stretching up to four years in procurement of clothing items from time to time. It also said there was a need for separate allotment of financial resources for meeting requirements of troops deployed in areas having extreme weather conditions.

It observed that creation of habitats in high-altitude areas was a “specialist task” and varied with terrain, user requirements and altitude factor and that maximum efforts should be initiated to improve habitat and living conditions of troops within the available budgetary support.

The committee said it was reassured by the Ministry of Defence that there was no shortfall and the best-quality clothing, acceptable to soldiers, was being provided. “The committee has also been re¬assured that the needs and requirements of the troops are adequately met at all locations of their deployment,” the report said.

The committee said at this critical juncture, there should not be any gap in provisioning for soldiers, who were engaged in safeguarding our borders under unfavourable climatic conditions.

The Army’s preparedness is yet another issue that surfaced during the discussion. — TNS

What the report says

