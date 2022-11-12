Paddy procurement crosses 231 LMT

New Delhi, November 11
Paddy procurement has crossed 231 LMT, benefiting over 13.5 lakh farmers with the MSP of about Rs 47,644 crore, the Centre said today. It said procurement for the 2022-23 kharif marketing season (KMS) was progressing smoothly in 13 procuring states/UTs — Punjab, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, UP, Gujarat, J&K, Kerala, Telangana, Haryana and Tamil Nadu.
“Over 231 LMT has been purchased till November 10 against the previous year’s corresponding paddy purchase of 228 LMT. Over 13.5 lakh farmers have benefited from the ongoing KMS procurement operations,” officials said.
