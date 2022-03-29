Padma awards: Neeraj Chopra, Dr Prabha Atre, Sonu Nigam honoured

- President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday conferred Padma awards on 65 personalities at the second investiture ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan here.
- Among prominent Padma Vibhushan recipients were — Hindustani classical music maven Dr Prabha Atre and ex-CM of UP Kalyan Singh (posthumously).
- Actor Victor Banerjee and Krishna Murthy Ella & Suchitra Krishna Ella of Bharat Biotech received the Padma Bhushan. Singer Sonu Nigam got the Padma Shri. TNS
