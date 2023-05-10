Pak actor Sehar Shinwari wants to file complaint against PM Modi; see Delhi Police’s epic reply

New Delhi, May 10
Pakistani actor Sehar Shinwari got an epic response from Delhi Police after she took to Twitter asking for online link to file a complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Taking to the micro-blogging site, Shinwari on Tuesday tweeted, “Anyone knows the online link of Delhi Police? I have to file a complain against Indian PM and Indian Intelligence Agency RAW who are spreading chaos and terrorism in my country Pakistan. If the Indian courts are free (as they claim), then I am sure Indian Supreme Court will provide me justice.”
We are afraid we still do not have jurisdiction in Pakistan.— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) May 9, 2023
But, would like to know how come you are tweeting when the internet has been shut down in your country! https://t.co/lnUCf8tY59
Delhi Police was quick and witty in its response.
“We are afraid we still do not have jurisdiction in Pakistan. But, would like to know how come you are tweeting when the internet has been shut down in your country!,” it tweeted from its official Twitter handle.
The Pakistani actor’s tweet came after violence that broke out in many cities of the neighbouring country following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan for alleged corruption.
The 70-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician was taken into custody in a clumsy fashion by the paramilitary Rangers on Tuesday on the orders of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) by barging into a room of the Islamabad High Court where he came to attend a hearing in a corruption case.
The court later ruled that the arrest of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief was legal but the way it was carried out was illegal and decided to proceed against the Islamabad police chief and the interior secretary.
#narendra modi #Pakistan #social media #supreme court #twitter
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jalandhar byelection LIVE updates: Voters’ ‘reluctance’ to fore as polling enters last phase; AAP MLA Dalbir Tong arrested for violating code of conduct
In four-cornered contest, AAP, Congress, BJP and SAD vying t...
Voting ends for Karnataka Assembly polls; nearly 66 per cent turnout till 5 pm
First-time voters and the elderly stole the show as they wer...
Anti-corruption watchdog gets 8-day remand of Imran Khan as sessions court indicts him in Toshakhana graft case
70-year-old chairman of PTI was taken into custody by parami...