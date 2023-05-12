Pak army, Imran in talks over poll timing: Intel

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, May 11

Back-channel negotiations in Pakistan between former Prime Minister Imran Khan and the army over restoring a semblance of normalcy revolve around the timing of next elections in the country.

The first part of the “deal” was the release of Khan from the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), sources in the security establishment said here. Lt Gen Nazir Ahmad Butt (retd) heads the NAB which arrested Khan from the Islamabad High Court two days ago.

The sources said the negotiations started as the army misjudged reaction to Khan’s arrest, which was followed by widespread violence across the country. The army appeared divided over the arrest, they said.

The sources said though it was wrong to say that any top-rank officer refused to obey orders of the top brass, junior officers and jawans appeared indifferent to the developments after Khan’s arrest. “When army establishments in Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi and air force base in Mianwali were attacked by protesters, armed guards at the gates did not react,” a source said. The timing of the next elections in the country is the key point of the negotiations. The five-year term of the National Assembly ends on August 13, 2023, and polls have to be held no later than October 14, 2023.

Khan is pushing for immediate announcement of elections as he wants polls to be conducted during the tenure of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial, who is due to retire on September 17, 2023.

The next CJP would be Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who is seen as man “not favouring” Khan, the sources said. However, the Pakistan army and the coalition government led by PM Shehbaz Sharif would want the term of Justice Bandial to end before the elections.

There is another angle within the Pakistan army. Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (retd), a former ISI chief, took premature retirement in December even as a section within the government wanted him to be court-martialled. As DG (Counter Intelligence), he helped Khan become the PM even as his party had a slender majority.

Release Khan: SC; says arrest ‘illegal’

Pakistan’s SC declared Imran Khan’s arrest ‘illegal’ and ordered his immediate release. Hearing a plea by PTI, it expressed anger at the way he was taken into custody by paramilitary Rangers from Islamabad court