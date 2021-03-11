Pak to attend SCO drills in Manesar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Pakistan will attend the nine-nation counter-terrorism exercise to be held in Manesar, Haryana, in October under the aegis of SCO's Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS) initiative, said Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Asim Iftikhar on Friday. Besides host India, the other countries that will participate are China, Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. “Yes, there will be exercises under the ambit of SCO RATS,” said the spokesperson.