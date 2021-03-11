Pak to attend SCO drills in Manesar

New Delhi: Pakistan will attend the nine-nation counter-terrorism exercise to be held in Manesar, Haryana, in October under the aegis of SCO's Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS) initiative, said Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Asim Iftikhar on Friday. Besides host India, the other countries that will participate are China, Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. “Yes, there will be exercises under the ambit of SCO RATS,” said the spokesperson.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, may lose eye
Literary world calls it attack on freedom of expression I In...