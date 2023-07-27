Pakistan criticises Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's 'LoC crossing' remarks

Islamabad, July 27
Pakistan has criticised Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s remarks that India is ready to cross the Line of Control (LoC) to maintain its honour and dignity, saying the "belligerent rhetoric" is a threat to regional peace and stability.
Speaking at the Kargil War Memorial in Ladakh’s Drass town on the occasion of the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas on Wednesday, Singh said no compromise would be made in protecting the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country.
"We can go to any extreme to maintain the honour and dignity of the country...if that includes crossing the LoC, we are ready to do that...if we are provoked and if the need arises, we will cross the LoC," Singh said.
"The Kargil war was imposed on India. At that time, India had tried to solve the issues with Pakistan through talks...we were backstabbed by Pakistan," he said, adding that the armed forces had been given a free hand to eliminate the "nation's enemies".
Responding to Singh's remarks, the Foreign Office in Islamabad said Pakistan is fully capable of defending itself against any aggression.
"We counsel India to exercise utmost caution as its belligerent rhetoric is a threat to the regional peace and stability, and contributes to destabilising the strategic environment in South Asia,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.
