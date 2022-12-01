Pakistan hands over BSF jawan who accidentally crossed border in Punjab sector

New Delhi, December 1
A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, who inadvertently crossed over to the Pakistani side on Thursday morning in the Punjab sector, has been handed over to the Indian authorities, a force spokesperson said.
The jawan was undertaking zero line checking along the India-Pakistan international border (IB) near BSF post G G Base in Abohar sector.
The jawan crossed over to the other side inadvertently due to dense fog and resulting “extremely poor visibility” around 6.30 am, the spokesperson said.
“He was safely handed over to the BSF during a flag meeting with Pakistan Rangers at 1.50 pm,” he said.
