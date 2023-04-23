Pakistan minister to attend SCO meet virtually

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 22

While Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif will virtually attend next week’s Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ meeting, his Russian and Chinese counterparts will be here for the purpose. This means the first Pakistani ministerial visit after over a decade will most likely be that of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the Goa SCO Foreign Ministers’ meeting in May.

Hina Rabbani Khar was the last Pakistani minister to visit India in 2011 though Pakistan PM’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, once Foreign Minister, had visited Amritsar in 2016 to attend the Heart of Asia meet on Afghanistan. Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu will visit Delhi for the first time since the start of the Ukraine conflict. It will be Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu’s first visit to India.

Veteran Shoigu, who has been Russia’s Defence Minister for over a decade, is likely to have an important bilateral with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh amid reports that India had been unable to transfer USD 2 billion for previous arms purchases as the US has cut off Moscow from the international financial system. There are reports Russia has halted its Rs 10 lakh credit line for arms purchases. Both Shoigu and Shangfu are on the US sanctions list.