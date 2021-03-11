Pakistan summons Indian chargé d'affaires for comments on Prophet

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 6

Pakistan summoned the Indian chargé d'affaires in Islamabad on Monday to convey condemnation of the controversial remarks by two BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammed.

Kuwait, Qatar had summoned the respective envoys to their foreign offices on Sunday for a similar purpose.

The Indian diplomat was told that these remarks are totally unacceptable and have not only deeply hurt the sentiments of the people of Pakistan but of Muslims across the world, said a Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement.

“The Indian diplomat was further told that Pakistan deplores the belated and perfunctory disciplinary actions taken by the BJP government against the said officials, which cannot assuage the pain caused to the Muslims,” said the statement.

“The growing mainstreaming of the reprehensible anti-Muslim sentiment and the increasing attempts at depriving the Muslims of their centuries-old places of worship citing frivolous historical claims, are nothing but the obvious outcomes of the deep-seated Islamophobia in the Indian society,” it added, while calling on the international community to take cognisance of and stop the “dangerously rising ‘Hindutva'- inspired Islamophobia” in India.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had on Sunday condemned the remarks against the Prophet while the MoFA had also issued a statement.