Pakistan to release 200 Indian fishermen

Islamabad, June 2
Pakistan will release 200 Indian fishermen and three civilian prisoners as a humanitarian gesture, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced on Friday.
Last month, Pakistani authorities released 198 Indian fishermen who were languishing in a Karachi prison after being arrested for allegedly fishing illegally in the country’s waters. They were handed over to India at the Wagah border.
