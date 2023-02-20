Pakistani teen illegally married to Indian man deported through Attari-Wagah border

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, February 20

A 19-year-old Pakistani woman, who had entered India through the India-Nepal border to marry her Indian fiancée, was repatriated through Attari-Wagah Joint Check Post on Sunday.

The girl Iqra Jeewani, a resident of Hyderabad in Pakistan, had come into contact with 26-year-old Mulayam Singh of Uttar Pradesh, while playing Ludo online game.

After exchanging pleasantries telephonically, they decided to spend their whole life together.

Since Mulayam resided in Bangalore, she decided to join him and applied for a visa.

After getting her visa rejected, Mulayam advised her to enter the Indian territory illegally through Nepal.

Sources said she reached Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport on September 19, 2022 and was received by Mulayam. Later, they married in Kathmandu and stayed for a week over there before crossing over to India through Sanoli Border.

They went to Bangalore and stayed there as a married couple. Meanwhile, to conceal her identity she adopted a Hindu name ‘Rava Yadav’.

Sources said that someone in the locality spotted her offering ‘namaz’ at her place which raised a needle of suspicion among the neighbourhood and they alerted the police.

After a raid was conducted at Mulayam’s house, the police investigated and discovered her Pakistani passport that carried her original name Iqra.

Immediately, she was taken into custody by the police. It is learnt that a case for illegal stay under forged credentials was also registered against Iqra and Mulayam was also booked under forgery charges. Later, Iqra was handed over to the Foreign Regional Registration Offices (FRRO). She was brought to Amritsar and was handed over to the Pak Rangers by the BSF jawans in the presence of police officials of Bengaluru police on Sunday.

