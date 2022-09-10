Pan-India bike ride flagged off

New Delhi, September 9
Union Home Minister Amit Shah here today flagged off the Fit India Freedom Moto Ride. This is a pan-India bike ride by 75 bikers to 75 iconic locations. At the event, Shah said under the leadership of the PM, the nation is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with patriotism.
