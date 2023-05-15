Pan-India outreach to mark 9 years of Modi rule

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, May 14

After its Karnataka loss, the BJP is all set to embark on a massive national outreach covering all 545 Lok Sabha constituencies and reaching as many homes as possible with the message of government achievements under nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule.

Top Union ministers, BJP office-bearers and state CMs will engage with over one lakh eminent families across all parliamentary constituencies and 250 families per LS segment in an unprecedented ground connect the party has finalised to mark nine years of the BJP dispensation.

The month-long outreach called “Maha Jansampark Abhiyaan” will commence from May 30, the day Modi government completes nine years in office, until June 30.

Details of the plan, accessed by The Tribune, say PM Modi will kickstart the national outreach plan with a mega rally in May-end.

Principal objectives of the plan, as identified by the BJP, are to “take the message of government achievements to every citizen and ensure the readiness of party organisation”.

A two-member central team consisting of a Union minister and a BJP national office-bearer will lead the outreach in every LS seat while a 14-member central BJP team will monitor progress of the plan. Similar monitoring and implementing teams will work at the state, district and mandal levels, it is learnt.

The drive will have three phases. The first will be till May 25, by when all states have been told to identify 250 influential families per parliamentary seat and social media influencers for the purpose of engagement with leaders.

The second phase from May 29 to June 20 will witness 51 rallies at the parliamentary and Assembly segment levels to energise the cadres and engage the voters with positive messages of government delivery. The third phase from June 20 to 30, which will see mass outreach by 16 lakh BJP workers across all LS seats.

“Reaching beneficiaries of government schemes through labharthi seminars and conducting vikas teerths (pilgrimages to areas that have witnessed unprecedented development in nine years)” are also listed among prominent activities to be conducted during the BJP outreach which comes ahead of elections in Telangana, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and MP this year. The unprecedented scale of the connect plan comes ahead of the 2024 General Election when PM Modi will defend his term. If re-elected, Modi will become the only PM besides the late Jawaharlal Nehru to get a third straight term.

Stung by the Karnataka loss, BJP hopes to regroup as soon as possible with the upcoming outreach programme seen as a major tool to enthuse cadres and reach out to the people.

The 30-day event will see three landmark occasions — June 21 (International Yoga Day), when BJP leaders across India will organise yoga sessions; June 23, the death anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, when PM Modi will address a virtual rally covering 10 lakh BJP booths; and June 25, the scheduled day for PM’s Mann ki Baat, when BJP leaders will hold seminars with intellectuals and watch a documentary on the Emergency imposed by the late PM Indira Gandhi on this day in 1975.