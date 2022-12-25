Paper for teachers' recruitment leaked, 44 held in Rajasthan

PTI

Jaipur, December 24

The general knowledge test for teachers’ recruitment in Rajasthan was cancelled on Saturday after the question paper was allegedly leaked just hours before the commencement of the exam, and 44 persons have been arrested.

The paper leak gang had allegedly taken Rs 10 lakh from each candidate for illegally providing them the questionnaire for the teachers’ recruitment test conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), police said, adding the arrested included the alleged mastermind of the scam and 37 students.

The examination will be reconducted on January 29, officials said.

“Today, on December 24, from 9 to 11 am, the general knowledge test for teacher recruitment has been cancelled as a precaution so that no injustice is done to the hardworking youths,” Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted.

The police have said 37 students and seven “experts” were held in Udaipur district. The alleged “mastermind” of the paper leak, Suresh Vishnoi, a resident of Jodhpur, was among those arrested.