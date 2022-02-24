Para units awarded President's Colours

New Delhi: Chief of Army Staff, Gen MM Naravane, presented the President’s Colours to four battalions of Parachute Regiment, often referred to as “Para”. Colours were presented to 11 Parachute (Special Forces), 21 Parachute (Special Forces), 23 Parachute and 29 Parachute during a presentation parade held at the Parachute Regiment Training Centre, Bangalore, on Wednesday. TNS
IGI Airport’s T-1 gets new arrival hall
New Delhi: The newly built state-of-the-art arrival hall at T1 of Delhi’s IGI Airport will become operational from Thursday. Aiming to enhance passenger experience with safe and sustainable infrastructural facilities, the DIAL has built the new T-1 arrivals as part of airport’s expansion project.
Ahead of release, SC for renaming ‘Gangubai...’
New Delhi: The apex court has suggested that the name of the Alia Bhatt-starrer “Gangubai Kathiawadi” should be changed in view of cases seeking a stay on its February 25 release. TNS
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...
‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin
Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...
India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis
The 15-nation UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting...
Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest
Malik (62) was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned ...
Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha
Shares a video of Yadav purportedly not receiving the bust o...