Para units awarded President's Colours

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Chief of Army Staff, Gen MM Naravane, presented the President’s Colours to four battalions of Parachute Regiment, often referred to as “Para”. Colours were presented to 11 Parachute (Special Forces), 21 Parachute (Special Forces), 23 Parachute and 29 Parachute during a presentation parade held at the Parachute Regiment Training Centre, Bangalore, on Wednesday. TNS

IGI Airport’s T-1 gets new arrival hall

New Delhi: The newly built state-of-the-art arrival hall at T1 of Delhi’s IGI Airport will become operational from Thursday. Aiming to enhance passenger experience with safe and sustainable infrastructural facilities, the DIAL has built the new T-1 arrivals as part of airport’s expansion project.

Ahead of release, SC for renaming ‘Gangubai...’

New Delhi: The apex court has suggested that the name of the Alia Bhatt-starrer “Gangubai Kathiawadi” should be changed in view of cases seeking a stay on its February 25 release. TNS