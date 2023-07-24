Both Houses of Parliament adjourned amid ruckus on Manipur

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 24

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till 2 pm on Monday amid acute bickering between the opposition and the ruling NDA over discussion on crimes against women.

While the opposition parties moved 27 adjournment notices in Rajya Sabha to discuss Manipur violence after holding a joint protest under INDIA banner on the issue, the NDA MPs moved 11 notices demanding discussions on crimes against women in opposition-ruled states— Rajasthan, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Kerala and also to discuss the violence in Manipur.

While the opposition moved notices under Rule 267 seeking adjournment of all business to discuss Manipur, NDA MPs moved notices under Rule 176, which allows a short-duration discussion.

While the opposition is sticking to the demand for the PM’s statement on Manipur the ruling NDA says Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reply to the debate as per convention.

In Lok Sabha, INDIA alliance MPs displayed placards demanding justice for Manipur.

Amid ruckus and pandemonium in Lok Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the government is ready for a discussion but the opposition was escaping a debate.

In Rajya Sabha, chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he had on July 20 already admitted notices for a short-duration discussion on Manipur in the House and the government had agreed.

Dhankhar said the remaining 11 notices received from NDA MPs (for debate on crimes in opposition ruled states) were under his active consideration.

Dhankhar also read out names of opposition leaders, including leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, whose Rule 267 notices had been received. He later adjourned the house until noon after opposition MPs raised anti-government slogans in the well.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla also adjourned the proceedings till noon amid frenzied slogans by opposition MPs seeking a debate on Manipur.

The government wants a discussion on crimes in all states and not just in Manipur.

The opposition is seeking a debate on only on Manipur.

