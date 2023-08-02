 Paramilitary forces witness 40 percent increase in number of psychiatric cases over three years, MHA data reveals : The Tribune India

Paramilitary forces witness 40 percent increase in number of psychiatric cases over three years, MHA data reveals

Tough service conditions and prolonged stay away from the family are among reasons for stress and strain that may result in psychiatric disorders

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, August 2

The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have witnessed an almost 40 per cent increase in the number of reported psychiatric cases over the past three years, data placed in the Rajya Sabha by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday has revealed.

From 3,548 cases reported in 2020, the figure rose to 3,964 in 2021 and touched 4,940 in 2022, accounting for a spike by 39.23 per cent according to the Ministry’s data.

With a total of 4,858 cases during the aforementioned three years, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) topped the list followed by the Border Security Force (BSF) with 3,559 cases.

CAPFs, which function under the MHA, include the BSF, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Shashtra Seema Bal, which are primarily border guarding forces, the CRPF and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which are for internal law and order duties, and the Assam Rifles which has a dual role of guarding the border with Myanmar as well as undertaking internal security duties in the north-east.

The combined strength of the CAPFs is about 10 lakh personnel. To cater to this number only 14 psychiatric doctors are available across five forces except the CISF, which has no psychiatrist on its posted strength, according to the ministry.

In a written response to a question by Rajya Sabha member Rakesh Sinha, the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, however, stated that no significant increase in the number of psychiatric cases in CAFPs has been noticed. “The average rate of number of psychiatric cases has generally remained nearly the same during the last three years,” he said.

CAPFs are deployed across the length and breadth of the country on security duties, disaster management and aid to civil authorities. A large element of border guarding forces are also deployed for anti-naxal operations and internal security duties. Tough service conditions and prolonged stay away from the family are among reasons for stress and strain that may result in psychiatric disorders.

The minister added that to curb such type of cases several corrective steps are being taken by all CAPFs. These include all personnel being checked up thoroughly every year by authorised medical attendant during annual medical examination, diseases detected being properly treated and if required cases are referred to specialists in well-equipped hospitals for detailed investigations and opinions etc, and periodical follow-up of chronic cases.

A record of each personnel’s health is being kept in their personal health card and reviewed time to time. Yoga has been made a part of physical training to reduce the stress and anxiety among force personnel and periodical workshops are conducted to sensitise medical officers and paramedical staff at the unit level to identify such cases at earliest and initiate early intervention and treatment.

The CAPFs are also availing the services of psychiatrists, clinical psychologists and counsellors for regular counselling in liaison with other government institutions and medical establishments.

