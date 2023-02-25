Parents of infant in foster care pin hopes on Scholz's India visit

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 24

On the eve of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s India visit, which is intended to be path-breaking, “Boycott Germany” hashtag has been trending on social media in protest against the continued foster care of an infant from a Jain family in Berlin.

The Ahmedabad-based extended family, which has been campaigning on social media, is now pinning its hopes on the summit meeting between PM Narendra Modi and Scholz on Saturday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had raised the issue with his German counterpart Anna Baerbock when she had visited the country in December, but there was no breakthrough. Calling it a matter of concern, Jaishankar had said the Indian Embassy was pursuing it with the German authorities. The parents had applied for one of them to be allowed to stay with the infant, but the authorities refused. On February 20, during a hearing in a local court, no discussion took place on why the baby was separated from her parents, infant Ariha’s mother Dhara said. The authorities also denied parent’s request to increase the frequency of meetings.